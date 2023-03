Where Will Marathon Digital Stock Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In late 2020, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA) transformed from a patent holding company into a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining one. It abandoned its original business model, poured all of its cash into Bitcoin miners and Bitcoin purchases, and emerged as one of the market's leading "pure play" Bitcoin mining companies.As a result, Marathon's stock price soared above $80 in November 2021 as Bitcoin's price topped $65,000. But today, Marathon's stock trades at about $7 a share -- even though Bitcoin only lost roughly 60% of its value during that same period.Marathon's stock dropped further than Bitcoin's price for three reasons. First, rising interest rates drove investors away from unprofitable tech companies with decelerating growth, high debt, and low cash reserves. Second, Marathon expanded its fleet of miners at a much slower rate than it had originally anticipated. Lastly, it was rattled by a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) probe regarding a joint venture last year and recently disclosed some accounting issues.Continue reading