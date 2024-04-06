|
06.04.2024 09:20:00
Where Will Marvell Technology Stock Be in 3 Years?
Marvell Technology's (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock is up nearly 50% over the past three years and outperformed the S&P 500's gain of about 30%. The chipmaker grew rapidly through acquisitions and sold plenty of chips for the cloud, 5G, automotive, enterprise networking, and AI markets.Given all this past growth, can its stock keep rising over the next three years?Marvell's data processing units (DPUs) bundle together CPUs, networking interfaces, and programmable data acceleration engines. It also sells other types of infrastructure, Wi-Fi, and custom chips, as well as networking and storage solutions.
