|
05.02.2023 13:25:00
Where Will Match Group Stock Be in 1 Year?
Match Group's (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock price dropped 5% on Feb. 1, following its fourth-quarter earnings report. The online-dating leader's revenue declined 2% year over year (but rose 5% in currency-neutral terms) to $786 million and missed analyst expectations by about $1 million. It generated a net profit of $0.30 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.60 per share a year earlier, which still missed the consensus forecast by $0.16.Match's numbers were disappointing, but its stock is already down more than 50% over the past 12 months. Could it bounce back by the end of the year? Let's dig deeper into its near-term challenges to find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
