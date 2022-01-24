|
24.01.2022 14:40:00
Where Will Matterport Be in 3 Years?
Look for Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) to be waist-deep in the metaverse come this time in 2025. This tech stock has staked out some prime real estate in this just-emerging concept, and assuming it actually comes to fruition, Matterport could be the big dealmaker in the space.A lot needs to go right, of course, including people actually accepting the metaverse as a real thing they want to be involved in. But corporations and brands think this could be the future of how they interact with consumers (and among themselves), and they're already moving the furniture in to set up camp.So let's see how Matterport will fare over the next three years.Continue reading
