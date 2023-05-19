|
Where Will Matterport Stock Be in 1 Year?
After Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on July 23, 2021, its stock started trading at $14.23 per share. It eventually closed at an all-time high of $33.05 just four months later.The bulls were initially impressed by the growth potential of Matterport's software platform, which is used to create "digital twins" of real-world locations like homes and offices. It also sold high-end 3D-scanning cameras for creating those twins and provided professional scanning services for businesses. These models could be used for virtual tours and virtual-reality experiences. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
