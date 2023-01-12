|
Where Will McCormick Stock Be in 3 Years?
Investors in early 2023 like McCormick (NYSE: MKC) stock for some good reasons. The company has a dominant position in an attractive consumer staples niche that supports solid sales growth and expanding profit margins. Its revenue has generally expanded at an industry-thumping rate while annual earnings gains approach double digits. Add in a growing dividend, and you've got a recipe for excellent overall returns.But will that strategy sustain the business through the next economic cycle, which might feature lower consumer spending patterns for a time? Let's look at where McCormick is likely headed in 2023 and beyond.McCormick is already starting to be pinched by an unfavorable shift in demand trends. Sales rose by just 3% in the most recent quarter that ran through late August, and management said in October that revenue was being hurt by "broad pressure on the cost of living from inflation.Continue reading
