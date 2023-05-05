Where Will McDonald's Stock Be in 3 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Consumer spending patterns are always unpredictable, but the outlook is especially cloudy today. Inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing economic growth are all pressuring shoppers' budgets right now.McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) has navigated those challenges so far, posting excellent sales growth through March along with a double-digit boost in profits. Let's take a closer look at the fast-food giant's early 2023 performance and what it could mean for the stock's path over the next few years.If shareholders were pleased with Mickey D's 2022 growth, they must be thrilled with its start to the new fiscal year. Comparable-store sales were up 13% in the core U.S. market and in all other geographies through late March. Comps increased just 10% in the U.S. last quarter and 12% overall.Continue reading