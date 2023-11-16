|
16.11.2023 11:25:00
Where Will Medtronic Stock Be in 5 Years?
The past five years haven't been great for medical device maker Medtronic (NYSE: MDT). Normally investors would expect a stock to generate positive gains over a five-year period, but Medtronic's stock is in negative territory.The company faced some challenges in recent years but its operations remain profitable and Medtronic is still pursuing growth opportunities. Where will it be five years from now, and should investors expect that Medtronic's stock will perform better during that stretch compared to the previous five years?Aside from disruptions in its business due to the pandemic, Medtronic for the most part is a relatively slow-growing company. Over the past five years, it averaged a growth rate of less than 2%. Whether it can improve upon that will be the top question for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medtronic PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
10:03
|S&P 500-Titel Medtronic-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem n Investment in Medtronic von vor 3 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
09.11.23
|S&P 500-Papier Medtronic-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Medtronic-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Medtronic legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.23
|S&P 500-Papier Medtronic-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Medtronic von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert Medtronic-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Medtronic von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
19.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert Medtronic-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Medtronic-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht schlussendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.23
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 am Mittwochnachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)