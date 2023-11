Where Will Medtronic Stock Be in 5 Years?

The past five years haven't been great for medical device maker Medtronic (NYSE: MDT). Normally investors would expect a stock to generate positive gains over a five-year period, but Medtronic 's stock is in negative territory.The company faced some challenges in recent years but its operations remain profitable and Medtronic is still pursuing growth opportunities. Where will it be five years from now, and should investors expect that Medtronic's stock will perform better during that stretch compared to the previous five years?Aside from disruptions in its business due to the pandemic, Medtronic for the most part is a relatively slow-growing company. Over the past five years, it averaged a growth rate of less than 2%. Whether it can improve upon that will be the top question for investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel