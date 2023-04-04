|
04.04.2023 14:40:00
Where Will Meta Platforms Be in 5 Years?
A lot has changed for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) in the past five years. In 2018, the company was still known as Facebook, and it was dealing with severe image issues related to data breach scandals.The social media company has somewhat successfully tried to leave these troubles behind; that's probably part of the reason it changed its name. However, Meta Platforms is now dealing with a different set of problems. How will the company endure these new challenges in the next half-decade? And are the company's shares a buy today?Few companies are entirely immune to economic challenges. Meta Platforms isn't one of them. Over the past year, the company's principal source of revenue, online advertising, has taken a major hit. Businesses reduced their advertising budgets amid rising costs and lower demand for a range of goods and services sparked by inflation.Continue reading
|15.03.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.03.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
