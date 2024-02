Where Will Micron Technology Stock Be in 3 Years?

A $1,000 investment made in Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock three years ago is worth just $1,140 right now, as shares of the memory specialist have underperformed the broader semiconductor sector by a big margin.Micron's 14% jump during this period has been eclipsed by the impressive 58% gain clocked by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index. That isn't surprising, given that the chipmaker has struggled on account of an oversupply in the memory market, which led to a decline in its revenue and earnings in recent years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel