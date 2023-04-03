|
03.04.2023 14:46:00
Where Will Micron Technology's Stock Be in 1 Year?
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) posted its latest earnings report on March 28. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on March 2, the memory chipmaker's revenue fell 53% year over year to $3.69 billion and narrowly missed analysts' expectations by $20 million. It posted an adjusted net loss of $2.08 billion, compared to a net profit of $2.44 billion a year ago, as its adjusted net loss of $1.91 per share broadly missed the consensus forecast by $1.03.Those disappointing numbers suggest Micron's cyclical decline hasn't ended yet. But its stock has already retreated nearly 40% from its all-time high of $96.60 on Jan. 14, 2022. Could it be poised to rebound over the next 12 months?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!