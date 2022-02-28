|
28.02.2022 12:15:00
Where Will Microsoft Be in 5 Years?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has turned out to be a terrific investment over the past five years. Shares of the tech giant have comfortably outperformed the broader market thanks to the company's solid revenue and earnings growth.Microsoft has come a long way from selling Windows operating systems. It is now a cloud computing giant and is pursuing lucrative opportunities in other fast-growing industries.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!