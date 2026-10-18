Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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18.10.2026 10:23:01
Where Will Microsoft Stock Be in 2030?
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at a record $543.45 on Oct. 13 and slipped about 2% a day later, finishing Oct. 14 at $533.69. The software giant's next earnings report, for its fiscal 2027 first quarter, is due Oct. 28.
My prediction is that Microsoft stock will trade near $730 by the middle of 2030. Specifically, it's my estimate of the price on June 30, 2030, when Microsoft's fiscal 2030 ends. It assumes non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share rise about 13% a year from here, and that investors pay about 26 times those earnings then.
That price would be around 37% over the stock's Oct. 14 close, or about 9% a year before dividends. And it needs Microsoft's earnings to rise at just a bit over half the rate they managed last fiscal year.
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Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|15.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|471,05
|-2,13%
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