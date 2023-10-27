|
27.10.2023 12:15:00
Where Will Microsoft Stock Be in 3 Years?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has rewarded investors nicely in 2023. Shares of the software giant have jumped 38% as of this writing, and the stock seems capable of delivering more gains based on the takeaways from its latest quarterly report.Microsoft released fiscal 2024 first-quarter results (for the three months ended Sept. 30) on Oct. 24. The company's revenue and earnings easily crushed Wall Street's expectations. Microsoft's earnings jumped 27% year over year to $2.99 per share on a revenue jump of 13% to $56.5 billion. Analysts would have settled for $2.65 per share in earnings on revenue of $54.5 billion.However, a towering performance from Microsoft's cloud business last quarter drove its number past expectations, driven mainly by the growing adoption of the company's artificial intelligence (AI) services. A closer look at the performance of Microsoft's cloud business last quarter tells us that AI has started moving the needle in a tangible way for the company, and it could turn out to be a big catalyst for the stock over the next three years.
