10.07.2024 15:00:00

Where Will Microsoft Stock Be in 3 Years?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors recently, clocking gains of 95% since the beginning of last year. This solid surge has been driven by an acceleration in the tech giant's growth thanks to the growing adoption of its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.The good news is that Microsoft's AI-driven growth is just getting started, and it won't be surprising to see the proliferation of this technology leading to further impressive growth in revenue and earnings. Let's take a closer look at these growth drivers and see where they could take Microsoft over the next three years.Microsoft just completed its fiscal 2024 on June 30. The company will release its quarterly results later this month, but its performance in the first nine months of its year and the latest guidance point toward a nice bump in its financial performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 3,00 -11,76% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 21 400,00 -1,15% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 417,70 -0,17% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

