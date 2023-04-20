|
Where Will Moderna Be in 1 Year?
A lot can happen in 12 months in the active and volatile biotech industry, especially for a company like Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). The vaccine maker has a pipeline full of promising candidates in addition to its commercialized COVID-19 product which is bringing in solid revenue for now. Key ongoing developments on both fronts will help shape Moderna's long-term prospects, so investors should stay tuned. Let's look at the likely evolution of this mRNA-focused biotech company over the next year and decide whether it's worth buying its shares right now. Moderna rose to fame over the past three years thanks to its coronavirus vaccine. The company has been handsomely rewarded for developing this product. Moderna generated nearly $40 billion in revenue over the past two years. This is an impressive number for a new commercial-stage company. However, the coronavirus vaccine market is shrinking. Moderna expects only $5 billion in revenue this year, a number that could increase if it signs more agreements.For context, it recorded $5.1 billion in sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 alone. The $5 billion projected total for 2023 would represent a decrease of 74% year over year. Of note, CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted a decline in demand of 90%, which is how the company justifies setting the price of its vaccines at $130 per dose (up from $20). So in one year, Moderna's sales from its COVID-19 vaccine will look a lot less impressive. The company's guidance for 2024 could be even lower than whatever it will end up recording this year. Continue reading
