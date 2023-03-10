|
10.03.2023 16:27:00
Where Will Moderna Be In 5 Years?
There's an old cliche which says that opportunity only knocks once. But if you're bummed that you missed out on buying shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) sometime during its run-up of 373% over the last three years, all is not lost. The biotech company is working on plenty of other potential products in its pipeline that could send its stock higher again -- and it (hopefully) won't need to create a vaccine for an emerging global pandemic this time around.Here's what's coming and what you need to know before investing. The Moderna of early 2028 will almost certainly have a few more products on the market than it does today. Aside from updates to its coronavirus vaccine, it could also be selling jabs for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), and perhaps even a couple of other infectious diseases too, not to mention combination vaccines that inoculate against multiple common viruses at once. It's also working on a much-vaunted personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) in phase 2 trials in collaboration with Merck that could revolutionize treatment of cancers like melanoma.Continue reading
