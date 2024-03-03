03.03.2024 19:17:00

Where Will Moderna Stock Be in 5 Years?

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was a top stock to own during the early stages of the pandemic. The COVID-19 vaccine maker reached a market cap of nearly $200 billion at its peak in 2021. But nowadays, with revenue from its vaccine diminishing and no longer being a strong growth catalyst, investors have become bearish on the healthcare stock. Since 2022, shares of Moderna have fallen by more than 60%.But all hope isn't lost for the business. The company has been working on its pipeline and developing new drugs. What might the business look like in five years, and is the stock worth buying and hanging onto until then?It has been around four years since COVID crashed the stock market, albeit temporarily. The pandemic sent the healthcare industry into a panic, with vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer providing relief and stability to global economies. But odds are that in five years, COVID vaccine revenue will be minimal at best for Moderna.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

