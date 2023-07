Where Will Nano-X Imaging Be in 3 Years?

With a unique business model and its growth story just starting, Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) could be a great growth stock to own for the rest of the decade. Few other medical device businesses have the same combination of potentially explosive near-term growth paired with the possibility of sustainable and enduring recurring cash flows for years to come.But with such an ambitious roadmap, there's a big risk of falling short along the way, which could leave shareholders in the lurch. So let's map out where this company is likely to be in mid-2026 to see if it might be worth adding to your portfolio in light of its potential pitfalls. Nano-X's X-ray machine, which is called the Nanox.ARC, is special because customers get charged for each time they use it for a scan rather than for the purchase of the device itself. The point of doing things that way is to court potential buyers that don't have enough cash to shell out for a traditional X-ray machine. That means many of the company's customers are outside of its home region of Israel.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel