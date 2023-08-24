|
24.08.2023 12:05:00
Where Will Netflix Be in 2 Years?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has had something of a comeback year. After losing subscribers in fiscal 2022, the company made significant strategy adjustments and, as a result, has seen both its customer numbers and stock price climb. But where might Netflix and its shares go over the next two years? Let's break it down.There's no escaping it; the cost of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services is going up. Netflix, Comcast's Peacock, Apple's Apple TV+, Paramount Global, and Walt Disney's Disney+ have all seen fee increases within the last year -- or will in the coming months.According to an S&P Global Market Intelligence report, U.S. households are spending on average about $30 a month on SVOD platforms, which is close to double the amount they were spending in 2018. And considering a Deloitte study earlier this year showed an annual increase in streaming churn rates -- in part because of higher costs -- it's likely that trend will continue for a while yet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
