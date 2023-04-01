|
01.04.2023 15:21:00
Where Will Netflix Stock Be in 1 Year?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) investors are about to get a big update on the streaming video giant's growth prospects. The company announces fiscal first-quarter results in mid-April in a report that very well could show a clear path toward accelerating sales growth despite the weak global economy.That economic pressure will be at the top of shareholders' minds while they evaluate Netflix's Q1 performance and management's updated short-term outlook. Let's look at how these factors might drive stock returns over the next year.The big question Netflix has to answer on April 18 is whether its positive Q4 momentum carried through into the start of the new year. "2022 was a tough year, with a bumpy start but a brighter finish," executives said in a shareholder letter. That bright finish included surprisingly strong subscriber gains for a second consecutive quarter after Netflix lost members in each of the previous two quarters.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
