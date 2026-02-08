Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
08.02.2026 10:15:00
Where Will Netflix Stock Be in 1 Year?
Optimism has increased around Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), particularly following a dramatic recovery from its 2022 lows. As one of the world's most recognized brands and a leading content creator, it has increased its dominance over the entertainment industry as viewed entertainment switches to streaming.Knowing that, it may surprise investors that the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 over a one-year time frame, it lost 11% last month, and trades at a 40% discount to its 52-week high. Knowing those facts, is it poised for a comeback over the next 12 months?Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!