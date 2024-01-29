|
29.01.2024 11:35:00
Where Will NextEra Energy Be in 3 Years?
NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is something of a unique dividend stock in the utility sector. While utilities are traditionally known as slow and steady income investments, NextEra Energy has grown its dividend at a 10% clip over the past decade. That's incredibly fast for a utility and there's no sign that this pace is set to change over the near term.One of the most important things that investors need to know about NextEra Energy is that it is really two businesses in one. The core of the company is its regulated utility operations in Florida, which consist mainly of Florida Power & Light. The regulated utility operation makes up around 70% of NextEra Energy's business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!