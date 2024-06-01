|
01.06.2024 16:02:00
Where Will NextEra Energy Be in 3 Years?
NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is an oddity in the utility sector. It has generated fairly rapid earnings and dividend growth in what is usually viewed as a somewhat sleepy sector of the market. Management is providing earnings and dividend guidance out to 2026. Here's what that forecast suggests about the future for NextEra Energy investors.Before delving into management's guidance, it is important to understand a bit more about NextEra Energy. For starters, it owns the largest regulated utility in the state of Florida, Florida Power & Light. That's a strong foundation given the fact that the Sunshine State has seen robust in-migration for years. More customers means more revenue, and more reasons for regulators to approve NextEra Energy's capital spending plans and rate increases. Slow-and-steady growth is the likely outcome here over the next three years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
