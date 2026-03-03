:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
03.03.2026 16:49:20
Where Will Nike (NKE) Stock Be in 3 Years?
Nike (NYSE: NKE), the world's top athletic footwear and apparel maker, was once considered a reliable long-term investment. Yet over the past three years, its stock price declined by 50% while the S&P 500 rallied by 70%. Nike underperformed the market as its sales growth stalled out and margins fell, but will its stock bottom out and head higher over the next three years?Image source: Nike.Nike's troubles started over a decade ago, when it claimed it could grow its revenue from $30.6 billion in fiscal 2015 (which ended in May 2015) to $50 billion in fiscal 2020. In reality, its revenue only rose to $37.4 billion in fiscal 2020, as it struggled with sluggish sales in North America and Europe, weak demand for its Converse products, the bankruptcy of Sports Authority (which flooded the market with excess inventory), and the pandemic.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!