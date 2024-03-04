|
04.03.2024 13:12:00
Where Will Nikola Stock Be in 1 Year?
When electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) hit the public markets four years ago, investors rushed to hitch a ride. After completing its merger with a special purpose acquisition company, Nikola stock started trading at $37.55 in June 2020, and it quickly soared to almost $94 days later as investors recognized a long road of growth ahead for the company.But the road the company has traveled recently has been packed with potholes, and the stock is down 99% from its all-time high. While it's severely down, it may not be completely out. Let's take a look at what the coming year has in store and if the stock can power higher in the coming months.Last summer, things heated up for Nikola -- and not in a good way. After several of its battery electric trucks caught fire due to faulty battery packs, Nikola issued a recall in August. Based on management's commentary during the company's recent fourth quarter 2023 conference call, however, it seems as if the company is past this pothole. In the coming weeks, the company expects to deliver the first battery electric trucks with the new battery packs, and it plans on returning the remainder of the trucks to customers by the end of the second quarter or early in the third quarter. After the recalled trucks have been returned, Nikola plans on retrofitting the battery-electric trucks left in its inventory, which currently number about 150. The company, moreover, expects to recognize revenue for them late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
