Where Will Novavax Be in 3 Years?

A lot can happen in just a few years, and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is the proof of that. Three years ago, the company was rushing toward the coronavirus vaccine finish line -- and the shares were soaring. Today, though, the situation is much different. Novavax brought its vaccine to market, but its late arrival meant it lost out on the biggest revenue opportunity.Since then, the shares have plummeted, and the biotech has been drastically cutting costs and manufacturing infrastructure to keep its business going.But the story doesn't end here. In fact, three more years could push Novavax into yet another standout chapter. That's when the company aims to launch a potentially game-changing product, a combined coronavirus/flu vaccine. Where will Novavax be in three years? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel