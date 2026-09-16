Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
|
16.09.2026 18:00:00
Where Will Novo Nordisk Be in 5 Years as the GLP-1 Market Gets More Crowded?
Several years ago, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) -- which is now branding itself as Novo -- was performing so well that it was improving the entire economy of its home country, Denmark. The company was riding the wave of soaring demand for its GLP-1 medicines, Wegovy and Ozempic. However, Novo Nordisk has lost significant market value due to stiff competition in its core market, primarily from a single company, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).
Here's even worse news: Over the next few years, more GLP-1 therapies will enter the market seeking to challenge Novo Nordisk. Can the company remain a leader in this industry and perform well over the medium term? Let's find out where Novo Nordisk might be in five years.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
Analysen zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
|36,38
|0,00%
|Novo Nordisk
|36,50
|0,16%