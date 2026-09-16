Novo Nordisk Aktie

Novo Nordisk für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056

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16.09.2026 18:00:00

Where Will Novo Nordisk Be in 5 Years as the GLP-1 Market Gets More Crowded?

Several years ago, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) -- which is now branding itself as Novo -- was performing so well that it was improving the entire economy of its home country, Denmark. The company was riding the wave of soaring demand for its GLP-1 medicines, Wegovy and Ozempic. However, Novo Nordisk has lost significant market value due to stiff competition in its core market, primarily from a single company, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

Here's even worse news: Over the next few years, more GLP-1 therapies will enter the market seeking to challenge Novo Nordisk. Can the company remain a leader in this industry and perform well over the medium term? Let's find out where Novo Nordisk might be in five years.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

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Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs) 36,38 0,00% Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
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