Where Will Nu Holdings Be in 3 Years?

If you've never heard of Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), this could be your chance to buy into a growth superstar at a discount. While the company does face some challenges over the next three years, there's more than enough opportunity to make up for it. If you're willing to buy and hold, this could become a stellar investment.Nu is the perfect example of a fintech company. It's undoubtedly in the financial sector, as it makes money by offering financial services like credit and debit cards, insurance products, and even cryptocurrency trading. But it's also undoubtedly a technology company, offering all of these services directly to customers digitally.Like most financial companies, Nu's potential addressable market is huge. Its customer base is essentially anyone who uses money. Because Nu is also a technology company, it can grow far faster than most traditional financial businesses. For example, when it first launched its cryptocurrency trading platform, it registered more than 1 million new users in its first month. That makes sense because the company already has more than 100 million users, and getting these users to try another financial product only requires a new smartphone notification to be pushed.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool