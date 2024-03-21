|
21.03.2024 11:00:00
Where Will Nu Stock Be in 3 Years?
Shares of Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) have been on fire, up almost 150% during the past year. Many U.S. investors haven't had the opportunity to engage with its products, since it largely operates in Brazil. But if you have an appreciation for Warren Buffett stocks, it's worth getting to know Nu.Let's see why its stock is up and where it might be three years from now.Nu is an all-digital bank operating as Nubank. It is based in Brazil and also serves Mexico and Colombia, its two newer markets. It added 19 million new accounts in 2023 and ended the year with almost 94 million, which includes 53% of the adult population of Brazil.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
