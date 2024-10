Where Will NuScale Power Be in 5 Years?

Interest in nuclear power is picking up. Last month, 14 of the world's banks and financial institutions pledged their support to increase nuclear energy capacity to reach net-zero emissions targets. The pledge comes after more than 20 countries endorsed the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy, launched at a summit last year, with the goal of more than tripling worldwide nuclear power capacity by 2050.Following the news, share prices of several companies in the nuclear power sector surged. One of them was NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), a company developing small modular reactors (SMRs) that could potentially change how nuclear power is generated. With support for nuclear energy gaining momentum, here's what the next five years could have in store for NuScale.Energy demand is only going higher, and renewables aren't far enough along to help companies and countries meet their net-zero goals by 2050. The robust demand for energy to power artificial intelligence (AI) operations has many big tech companies showing a renewed interest in nuclear power.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool