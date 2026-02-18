Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
|
18.02.2026 18:00:00
Where Will NuScale Power (SMR) Stock Be in 10 Years?
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), a developer of small modular reactors (SMRs), went public through a 2022 merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Its stock open at $10.70, surged to a record high of $53.43 last October, but now trades at about $14.NuScale is a divisive investment because it hasn't actually sold any reactors yet. Instead, much of its future growth potential has already been priced into its market capitalization of $4.04 billion -- which values the company at 40 times its 2026 sales. Will NuScale grow into its premium valuations over the next ten years?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!