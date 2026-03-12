Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
|
12.03.2026 11:53:00
Where Will NuScale Power Stock Be in 10 Years?
Even after a sharp correction, NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) remains one of the best pure play nuclear reactor stocks on the market today. It was the first to receive approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in the United States for a small modular reactor design. NuScale also has several sizable customers in its project pipeline. Plus, the company already has 12 modules under construction, meaning it may have the ability to ship its first reactors faster than the competition. It's not all roses, however. NuScale faces legitimate questions when it comes to the viability of its customer pipeline, the viability of its financial situation, and even the viability of small modular reactors in general. Where will NuScale be 10 years from now? You may be surprised by the answer.If you pay close attention to NuScale's regulatory filings, as well as comments from its management team, you'll come away with a very optimistic vision for the company's prospects over the next decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
