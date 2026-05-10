Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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11.05.2026 01:26:00
Where Will NuScale Power Stock Be in 5 Years?
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) -- one of the most popular nuclear stocks on the market today -- is entering a critical period in its exciting growth journey. Long term, the company is chasing a $10 trillion opportunity. Over the next five years, there are three specific catalysts I'll be tracking closely.NuScale was the first company to obtain approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for an SMR design in the U.S. Later, regulators approved an upscaled version of its designs for manufacture. While 74 SMR projects are currently under development worldwide, only one company -- NuScale -- is currently permitted to build one in the U.S. Early approval gives NuScale an advantage over the competition. The company could, at least on paper, get its plants built and online before its peers catch up, allowing it to establish critical proof points related to real-world costs and operating metrics. But so far, NuScale has yet to build an operating plant. Some of its biggest projects, including a prospective SMR plant in Romania that was agreed to more than five years ago, have faced continuous delays. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)