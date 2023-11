Where Will Nvidia Be in 1 Year?

It's impossible to predict what will happen with any company from day to day, let alone what will happen one year from now. But as any investor will tell you, part of picking stocks involves looking at how the company that stock represents is making money, what advantages the company has, and then determining whether these things may continue. With that idea in mind, it's a good time to take a closer look at Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a very hot semiconductor stock -- and try to figure out if the company's current strengths are likely to continue over the next year.Roughly a year ago, artificial intelligence (AI) came to the forefront of many mainstream investors' attention after the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Before the large language model-based chatbot was unveiled, AI was something a lot of tech companies dabbled in, but most weren't focusing all of their attention on it.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel