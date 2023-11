Where Will Nvidia Be in 3 Years?

Once considered to be mainly a gaming-focused chip provider, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has now positioned itself as an uncontested leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.The company's GPUs have become the preferred choice for running the high-performance computing and AI workloads of Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and many other major data centers across the world. A New Street Research report also claims that Nvidia 's GPUs accounted for a 95% share of the machine learning (ML, a subsection of AI) market.Celebrated hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller considers Nvidia a solid buying opportunity for the next two to three years -- even after shares have gained nearly 228% so far in 2023. Could he and other Nvidia bulls be right? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel