15.11.2023 13:45:00
Where Will Nvidia Be in 3 Years?
Once considered to be mainly a gaming-focused chip provider, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has now positioned itself as an uncontested leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.The company's GPUs have become the preferred choice for running the high-performance computing and AI workloads of Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and many other major data centers across the world. A New Street Research report also claims that Nvidia's GPUs accounted for a 95% share of the machine learning (ML, a subsection of AI) market.Celebrated hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller considers Nvidia a solid buying opportunity for the next two to three years -- even after shares have gained nearly 228% so far in 2023. Could he and other Nvidia bulls be right? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
