28.08.2024 13:47:00
Where Will Nvidia Be in 3 Years?
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been a huge winner over the past three years, as the company is the biggest early beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout. The question, though, is where will the stock go next after such a huge run?Let's look at how Nvidia gained its dominant position and where the stock may be headed in the next three years.Nvidia's early ties were to the video gaming industry, where it developed graphic processing units (GPUs) to accelerate graphics rendering in video games. The company became a leader in the space, and in 2006, it created a free software platform called CUDA to allow programmers to program its chips directly. With Nvidia the leader in this big but fairly niche space, developers were generally taught to program GPUs using Nvidia's CUDA software. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
