Where Will Nvidia Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell 7.5% following the release of the company's fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results on Feb. 16. That market reaction is a tad surprising given that Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations nicely thanks to terrific growth in its top and bottom lines.Nvidia posted record quarterly revenue of $7.64 billion, up 53% from the prior year, while adjusted earnings popped 69% year-over-year to $1.32 per share. Analysts were looking for $1.23 per share in earnings on revenue of $7.42 billion, but outstanding growth in three of its biggest businesses helped it beat expectations.The graphics specialist also delivered a sizzling outlook, calling for 43% year-over-year revenue growth in the current quarter to $8.1 billion, compared to analysts' revenue expectations of $7.3 billion. The steep decline in Nvidia stock despite such impressive numbers doesn't seem justified, especially considering that the company looks all set for solid growth over the next five years at least.Continue reading