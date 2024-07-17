|
17.07.2024 12:35:00
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?
After soaring a whopping 194% over the last 12 months, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has richly rewarded its near-term investors as it rides a wave of explosive demand for AI hardware. But so far, this industry has been more hype than substance, and Wall Street is beginning to notice. Let's dig deeper into what the next year could have in store for Nvidia as hype fades and fundamentals start to play a bigger role. In late 2022 and early 2023, financial media was awash with grandiose visions for the future of AI. PwC expected it to add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. And Bloomberg Intelligence projected the market to be worth $1.3 trillion by 2032 as the new technology was applied to digital ads, software development, and other services. But now, some on Wall Street are beginning to sing a different tune.In June, Goldman Sachs released a report suggesting that the roughly $1 trillion in capital expenditures (capex) expected to pour into AI hardware over the coming years may exceed the potential returns. And they have a point.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
