|
10.08.2024 15:30:00
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?
The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is well underway, and there may be no company that's benefited from it more than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). For years, the company's semiconductors have been a top choice among leading tech companies for AI processing, and now, it's paying off for Nvidia's stock.The company's share price has more than doubled over the past year, causing many investors to wonder: Where does Nvidia go from here? Here are a few thoughts on the company's leading AI position and what it could mean over the next year.To understand where Nvidia might be a year from now, you need to know where it is right now -- sitting at the top of the AI hill. Nvidia holds an estimated 70% to 95% of the AI chip market and is continually innovating to hold onto its lead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!