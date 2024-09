Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 10 Years?

If you had bought $1,000 worth of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock 10 years ago, you would have over $220,000 today -- a life-changing return that demonstrates the power of long-term investing. During that time, the company has frequently crashed, only to bounce back stronger than ever. Past performance doesn't guarantee future returns, especially for a company already worth $2.93 trillion. But let's explore what the next decade could have in store for this iconic chipmaker and its shareholders. Founded in 1993, Nvidia helped pioneer the graphics processing unit (GPU), a computer chip that excels at performing multiple tasks simultaneously. This hardware was a natural fit for the video game industry, where Nvidia quickly became a top supplier for early consoles and gaming computers when 3D rendering was new and exciting.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool