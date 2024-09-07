|
07.09.2024 14:30:00
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 10 Years?
If you had bought $1,000 worth of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock 10 years ago, you would have over $220,000 today -- a life-changing return that demonstrates the power of long-term investing. During that time, the company has frequently crashed, only to bounce back stronger than ever. Past performance doesn't guarantee future returns, especially for a company already worth $2.93 trillion. But let's explore what the next decade could have in store for this iconic chipmaker and its shareholders. Founded in 1993, Nvidia helped pioneer the graphics processing unit (GPU), a computer chip that excels at performing multiple tasks simultaneously. This hardware was a natural fit for the video game industry, where Nvidia quickly became a top supplier for early consoles and gaming computers when 3D rendering was new and exciting.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,80
|0,00%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|96,30
|0,31%