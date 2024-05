Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 3 Years?

Long-term investing is one of the keys to sustainable returns in the stock market. This strategy overlooks near-term volatility, giving time for a company's fundamental qualities to shine through. With shares up by almost 20,000% over the previous decade, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is an excellent example of these principles. Let's see if the chipmaker has what it takes to continue beating the market over the next three years. It's hard to imagine a better AI company than Nvidia , the top producer of the graphics processing units (GPUs) needed to train and run these complex algorithms. Business is booming, with fourth-quarter revenue up 265% to $22.1 billion, and profits up 769% to $12.3 billion. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel