13.05.2022 13:10:00
Where Will Ocugen Be in 1 Year?
The past 18 months have been a roller coaster for Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). Shares of the biotech company skyrocketed in early 2021 after it announced an agreement with India-based Bharat Biotech. The deal stipulated that Ocugen would hold the right to commercialize the Covaxin coronavirus vaccine, which was originally developed by Bharat Biotech, in the U.S. and Canada.However, shares of Ocugen have now lost most of the gains they accumulated in 2021 due to various regulatory headwinds that delayed the launch of Covaxin. Ocugen, though, has yet to give up on this project, and with a little more time, the company may be able to turn things around. Will one year be enough for Ocugen to bounce back? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
