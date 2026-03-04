:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.03.2026 23:05:00

Where Will Oklo Be in 5 Years -- and How Much Income Could It Be Paying by Then?

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) went public in May 2024 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and has taken investors on a wild ride across its relatively short history as a publicly traded company. As of this writing, the company's share price is up 645% from market close on the day of its public debut. On the other hand, the stock trades down 64% from its all-time high.With power demand surging in connection with the scaling of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, Oklo has been garnering interest from investors seeking innovative energy plays. Oklo specializes in small modular reactors (SMRs) that could wind up being great power sources for data centers, but there's still a lot of uncertainty regarding its commercialization timeline -- and whether its tech will secure the necessary regulatory approvals and deliver results in line with the company's forecasts.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Oklo 65,65 3,71% Oklo

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:19 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
13:17 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX im Plus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne im Handelsverlauf wieder ab. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen