:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
04.03.2026 23:05:00
Where Will Oklo Be in 5 Years -- and How Much Income Could It Be Paying by Then?
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) went public in May 2024 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and has taken investors on a wild ride across its relatively short history as a publicly traded company. As of this writing, the company's share price is up 645% from market close on the day of its public debut. On the other hand, the stock trades down 64% from its all-time high.With power demand surging in connection with the scaling of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, Oklo has been garnering interest from investors seeking innovative energy plays. Oklo specializes in small modular reactors (SMRs) that could wind up being great power sources for data centers, but there's still a lot of uncertainty regarding its commercialization timeline -- and whether its tech will secure the necessary regulatory approvals and deliver results in line with the company's forecasts.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oklo
|65,65
|3,71%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: ATX im Plus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne im Handelsverlauf wieder ab. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.