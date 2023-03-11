|
11.03.2023 13:30:00
Where Will Oracle Stock Be in 1 Year?
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) posted its latest earnings report on March 9. For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Feb. 28, the enterprise software company's revenue grew 18% year over year (21% in constant currency terms) to $12.4 billion, but narrowly missed analysts' expectations by $20 million. However, its adjusted earnings rose 8% to $1.22 per share and cleared the consensus forecast by $0.02.Oracle's stock dipped after that mixed report, but it has still risen more than 10% over the past 12 months. Many investors likely stuck with Oracle because it's considered a safe-haven stock for a bear market, but will it head higher this year?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
