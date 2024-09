Where Will Palantir Be in 10 Years?

Big data software stock Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is having a moment today. Revenue is accelerating, profitability has flipped to the positive -- somewhat of a rarity for a software stock -- and the artificial intelligence revolution appears to be reinvigorating demand in its platforms.Founded in 2003, Palantir began assisting the U.S. military and intelligence agencies during the War on Terror. But the company appears to be making a transition to become more of a commercially focused company now. That's good news for shareholders, as the commercial market is far bigger.Last quarter, Palantir showed a marked acceleration in its commercial business. Commercial revenue was up 33% to $307 million, making up 45.3% of revenue. That's gaining fast on the traditional government segment, which held its own with a fine 23% growth to $371 million. Both segments accelerated relative to last year, enabling the company to more than double its growth rate relative to the year-ago quarter, from 13% growth in Q2 2023 to 27% total growth in Q2 2024. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool