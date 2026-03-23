Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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23.03.2026 16:00:00

Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years if the Polymarket Deal Pays Off?

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) just entered an unexpected new market through Polymarket, and that alone could reshape how investors view its next phase of AI growth. The real question is whether this is a durable new opportunity or just another headline the market is getting too excited about.Stock prices used were the market prices of March 18, 2026. The video was published on March 22, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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