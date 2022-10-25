|
25.10.2022 15:43:00
Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?
Palantir's (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed at an all-time high of $39 per share in January 2021. At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. However, it subsequently plunged to about $8 per share as investors fretted over its slowing growth, declining margins, and lack of profits.Can Palantir reverse that bearish trend over the next 12 months?Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. A third service, Apollo, feeds constant software updates into both platforms.Continue reading
