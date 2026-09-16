Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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16.09.2026 08:55:00
Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 5 Years?
There are few things more exciting than a growth stock that keeps on growing. And with shares up by almost 560% over the last five years, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) certainly fits the bill.
That said, the stock's performance has slowed down over the last 12 months as investors wait for its operating performance to catch up with its relatively elevated valuation. Let's dig deeper into recent results and artificial intelligence industry trends to decide what the next half-decade might have in store.
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Nachrichten zu Palantir
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14.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Palantir von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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09.09.26
|Palantir-Aktie wenig bewegt: Bayerische Polizei setzt weiter auf Palantir-Software (dpa-AFX)
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08.09.26
|Britain’s grid operator gave Palantir contract without inviting rival bids (Financial Times)
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07.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Palantir-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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03.09.26
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03.09.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: Das macht der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
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03.09.26
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