Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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16.09.2026 08:55:00

Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 5 Years?

There are few things more exciting than a growth stock that keeps on growing. And with shares up by almost 560% over the last five years, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) certainly fits the bill.

That said, the stock's performance has slowed down over the last 12 months as investors wait for its operating performance to catch up with its relatively elevated valuation. Let's dig deeper into recent results and artificial intelligence industry trends to decide what the next half-decade might have in store.

Image source: Getty Images.

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