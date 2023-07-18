|
18.07.2023 12:10:00
Where Will Palantir Technologies Be in 3 Years?
It's been nearly three years since Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) went public via a direct listing on Sept. 30, 2020. The data mining specialist's stock opened at $10 on the first day and nearly quadrupled to an all-time high of $39 on Jan. 27, 2021.Bullish investors were initially impressed by Palantir's rapid growth, the resilience of its government contracts, and the expansion of its commercial business. But bearish sentiment began to spread as its growth cooled off and rising interest rates deflated its valuation. As a result, Palantir's stock plummeted to its all-time low of $5.84 on Jan. 24, 2023.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
